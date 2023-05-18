U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors assistant coach sure of success in Morocco

Black Meteors assistant coach Michael Osei has expressed belief in the quality of players at the disposal of the technical team, indicating that they are capable of competing for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy in Morocco next month.

The team secured qualification with a stellar performance against Algeria in a doubleheader which resulted in a 2-1 aggregate in favour of Ghana.

While the technical team are preparing to announce their final squad in the coming weeks, Michael Osei is optimistic about their capabilities citing their performance against Algeria as a glimpse of what the team can offer at the tournament.

“It’s a tournament and once there is a trophy we have to target it. We have quality considering our performance against Algeria in the final qualifiers. We are not going to the tournament just to participate but we have to get a target, and the main target is to finish among the top three countries and qualify for the Olympic Games all the same there is a trophy on it and so we have to go for it,” he told Bryt FM.

The tournament will act as a qualifier for the Olympic Games in Paris next summer. The Black Meteors last competed in the Olympic Games in Athens in 2004.

The Ghana U23 team has been drawn in Group A of the tournament, with hosts Morocco, Guinea, and Congo.