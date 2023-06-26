U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors coach happy about Chris Hughton's presence with team

Black Meteors coach, Ibrahim Tanko has said the team is delighted to have the coach of the senior national team, Chris Hughton with them in Morocco.

Tanko’s side began their U-23 AFCON campaign with a win over Congo in a five-goal thriller in Rabat on Sunday. Ernest Nuamah put Ghana in the lead after recess and Emmanuel Yeboah climbed off the bench to net a brace to give The Black Meteors a three-goal lead.

However, complacency crept into Ghana's play in added time, leading to a nervy ending. Congo capitalised on the Black Meteors' loss of focus, scoring two quick goals through Reich Kokolo and Yann Ngatse within the space of a minute. Despite the late drama, Ghana managed to hold on for the victory.

Present in the stands at the Moulay Abdellah Sports complex in Rabat was the head coach of the Black Stars, Ghana’s senior team Chris Haughton who is offering technical support to the team and following the progression of the younger players.

“We are happy to have him here. He is with us in the hotel. Definitely, we are speaking each day. So, yes, he is the head of the senior national team. These boys are playing to get there, so I am happy that he is here,” Tanko said post-match.

