U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko confident Black Stars trio will improve team

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko is hoping for a good 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) competition with the Black Stars trio of Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah, and Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer set to add their efforts to the team

Ghana have begun preparations in Egypt with the three Black Stars players set to join after their assignment against Madagascar in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

The Ghana U-23 side held Egypt to a 1-1 draw at the Alexandria stadium on Thursday in their first preparatory match.

Tanko expressed satisfaction with the players' effort after the game, and he expects the three young Black Stars players to add up to the quality and eventually achieve significant results collectively.

“I think those who played did very well, we are still waiting for those who are with the Black Stars, that will make us strong again but I am very impressed with this performance today”

“We trained just ones and played 1-1 so I think when we have more time to prepare we are going to build a strong team and go to Morocco and have a very successful tournament”

Ghana is billed to play host nation Morocco, in Group A as well as Congo and Guinea in the tournament which will commence on June 24 and end on July 8.

The team will be aiming to bounce back to the Olympic Games through the tournament with a target of finishing in the first three.

The last time they made it to the Olympic Games was in 2004 missing the previous four editions.