U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko confirms Ernest Nuamah's inclusion as some players ruled out

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko says Nordsjaelland forward Ernest Nuamah will be joining the team for the upcoming 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

However, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Kwadwo Opoku, and Ranford-Yeboah Königsdörffer will not be able to join the squad.

Nuamah, who recently made his debut for Ghana's senior national team in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar, is expected to link up with the U23 team in Rabat on Friday.

Tanko highlighted the importance of focusing on the available players, stating, "For now, I understand Ernest Nuamah is going to join us. The rest will not be able to join, so we only have to concentrate on those who are here. We already know Ernest, and we've played with him during the qualifiers, so we know he is coming to add some quality to the team."

Despite the absence of some key players, Tanko expressed confidence in the team's abilities and assured that they possess enough quality to compete in the tournament. He also expressed hope that all the players would be in good physical condition for the competition, emphasizing its significance.

Tanko further explained that while the other players were not part of the qualifiers, they were considered for their qualities.

However, since they are not available, the team will focus on those who played in the qualifiers. He stated, "The others were not with us during the qualifiers, but we felt they had qualities that could help the team. Since they are not here, we will concentrate on those we played the qualifiers with. We are 100 percent sure that the quality is enough. Let's hope that we will have all players fit for the tournament."

Black Meteors arrived in Morocco on Wednesday to wrap up preparations for the tournament. They will face Congo, Morocco, and Guinea in the group stage.