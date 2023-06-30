U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors defender Edmund Arko-Mensah promises victory over Guinea

Black Meteors defender Edmund Arko-Mensah is hopeful of victory against Guinea in their final group game on Friday night at the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana, after winning 3-2 against Congo in their first game, were humiliated 5-1 by Morocco on Tuesday, dwindling their chances of proceeding to the next stage of the competition.

Ghana will now have to defeat Guinea to advance to the next round, as their opponents hope to only avoid defeat to the next round given their goal difference advantage compared to Ghana.

Ahead of the game, Arko-Mensah voiced confidence, indicating that Ghana will aim for victory.

“I think we are here to win, nothing else.”

“The important message I would like to tell them is to believe in us because it is not over yet. I think their prayers and support would help us win against Guinea,” he said at the pre-match conference

Ghana will hope to move a step further if they beat Guinea as they hold on to their main target of returning to the Olympic Games after their last appearance in 2004.

To qualify for Paris 2024, they must finish in the top three, either as champions, runners-up, or second runners-up.