U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors hold Egypt to exciting draw in pre-tournament friendly

In a preparatory match ahead of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), held at the Alexandria Stadium, Ghana U-23 and Egypt U-23 battled to a 1-1 draw in a game that provided an exciting series of actions.

Ghana started the game brightly, showcasing their attacking prowess early on. In the 9th minute, their efforts paid off when Issahaku displayed recovery skills at the edge of the box, weaving his way past three Egyptian defenders, only to be brought down inside the penalty area.

Afriyie Barnieh stepped up confidently and expertly converted the penalty, giving Ghana a well-deserved lead.

Just ten minutes later, Egypt were awarded a penalty of their own, an opportunity to level the scores, but Ghana's goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad, stood tall and made a superb save, punching the ball aside and preserving his team's advantage.

Having been saved by David Oppong's block due to a blunder in the 34th minute, Danlad committed another lapse as his pass went straight to an opponent, who swiftly initiated a counterattack with a series of precise passes. The Ghanaian defense struggled to recover, and Egypt's well-executed team play resulted in the equalizing goal.

The game ended with a 1-1 draw, a result that showcased the competitive nature of both sides.

The match served as valuable preparation for the Black Meteors before they jet off to Morocco for the U-23 AFCON. Their primary objective in the tournament is to finish in the top three, securing qualification for the Olympic Games set to be held in Paris next year.

Ghana's last participation in the Olympic Games was in 2004, and they will be eager to make their mark on the global stage once again.

Ghana will play in Group A alongside Morocco, Congo, and Guinea.