U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors kick off pre-tournament tour with beach exercise in Cairo

Black Meteors began their preparations for the upcoming 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a refreshing beach exercise in Cairo, Egypt.

The team was captured in photos, striking poses at the beach after their training session.

Having departed from Accra on Monday, the Black Meteors arrived in Cairo on the same day to kick-start their intensive training camp ahead of the tournament.

The beach exercise marked the first day of their two-week camp in Egypt, aimed at acclimatizing to the North African weather conditions, crucial for their Olympic qualifying campaign.

The tournament is scheduled to commence on June 24 and will run until July 7, 2023, in Morocco.

Ghana have been drawn into a challenging group alongside the host nation, Morocco, as well as Guinea and Congo.

The Black Meteors, under the guidance of their coaching staff, are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for success at the tournament.