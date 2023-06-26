U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors striker Emmanuel Yeboah promises improvement in subsequent matches

After defeating Congo in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) opener on Sunday, Black Meteors forward Emmanuel Yeboah is hopeful about the team's prospects.

The 20-year-old emerged as Ghana's hero on Sunday as he climbed off the bench to propell Ghana to a 3-2 victoey after in a thrilling encounter.

Yeboah set up Ghana's first goal in the 50th minute as Enerst Nuamah struck home to give Ghana the lead.

The CFR Cluj forward went on to score two more goals putting Ghana in control of the game.

However the team had to struggle in the dying embers of the game as they conceded twice in stoppage time eventually ending with a victory of one-goal margin.

Yeboah who was adjudged the man of the, match said Ghana will improve in their subsequent matches after the game.

“When I saw the opponents we were going to face; I was delighted because they are powerhouses of African football. It is through such strong opposition that we progress. We couldn’t afford to falter today against Congo, and we will gain momentum as the tournament progresses,” Emmanuel Yeboah said after the match.

“I’m a pretty relaxed person. When the coach told me to enter the game, I immediately knew what my mission was: to shine for the team.”

“The credit doesn’t belong to me alone. I feel blessed to be part of a group where I can genuinely call each of these players my brothers.”

“We have the coach, the staff, and the players to go all the way; it’s up to us to stay focused,” he ended.

Ghana who are now tied on points with the hosts Morocco will engage them in their game on Tuesday as they aim to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Olympic Games alive.