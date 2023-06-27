U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors striker Emmanuel Yeboah seeks God's mercies ahead of Morocco clash

Black Meteors forward Emmanuel Yeboah has called on God to grant his team mercies to prevail against Morocco in their second U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match on Tuesday.

The two teams will clash at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Complex as both sides aim to make the cut to next year's Olympic Games by finishing in the top three at the end of the tournament.

Morocco earned a win in their opening game by beating Guinea 2-1 on Saturday and are hoping to continue their run against Ghana who secured a vital win over their Congolese counterparts on Sunday despite a late fightback from Congo.

Emmanuel Yeboah who climbed off the bench to score twice and assist another to secure a 3-2 win for Ghana is praying for his team to maintain the urge to keep Ghanaians happy.

He wrote on his Twitter handle, "Father Lord , Please Grant us favour and your mercies to put smiles in the faces of our people back home 🇬🇭 in Jesus name. Please lord Let your will be done. Agya na )w) tumi "

If Ghana defeats Morocco on Tuesday evening at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat, they will advance to the next round. The game begins at 8 pm local time.