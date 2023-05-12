U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors technical team monitoring eligible players for tournament - Frederick Acheampong

Charmain of the Black Meteors Management Committee Frederick Acheampong has revealed that the final squad for the National Under 23 side ahead of the Africa Cup f Nations tournament will be open to include all eligible players.

The team are currently preparing for the tournament which is set to kick off in Morocco on June 24 as Ghana aims to claim a spot in the next Olympic Games in Paris after 19 years.

In the last round of qualifiers, Ibrahim Tanko's team included eight foreign-based players and many more promising talents from the local scene.

Frederick Acheampong ahead of the competition has assured that the initiative of the coach to select players from all spheres will be maintained.

“Coaches have been monitoring the eligible players since we qualified.

“The coaches are aware as much as we are that the aim of this particular team is to qualify for the Olympics. And so, we want to open our net as wide as possible to make sure that all eligible players are available for the coach,” said Frederick Acheampong to Citi FM.

In Group A, Ibrahim Tanko's team will face Morocco, Congo, and Guinea, while Group B will include Egypt, Mali, Gabon, and Niger.

Ghana missed out on the Olympic Games narrowly in the previous edition last four years and are aiming to bounce back this time.