U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors to play Zamalek in pre-tournament friendly

Black Meteors are set to play another pre-tournament friendly on Tuesday with Egyptian giants Zamalek as they continue preparations ahead of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Morocco.

It was confirmed on Monday by the Ghana Football Association, a few days after the team's match against Egypt.

“The Black Meteors will face Egyptian giants Zamalek FC in a friendly match at the Zamalek Sports Complex.

“The test game will be played on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 5:30 pm (2:30 pm GMT),” the Ghana FA statement said.

The team were held to a 1-1 draw with their Egyptian counterparts in their first preparatory match in Cairo.

After playing against Zamalek on Tuesday the team is expected to set off to Morocco for the tournament where they will be joined by the Black Stars trio Kamaldeen Sulemana, Enerst Nuamah and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer.

The Black Stars will compete in Group A against just nation--Morocco, Congo and Guinea as they aim to finish in the top three to secure a place in next year's Olympic Games.

The tournament will kick off on Saturday, June 24, and end on Saturday, July 8.