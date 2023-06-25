U-23 AFCON: Brace hero Emmanuel Yeboah bags Man of The Match Award in Ghana's victory over Congo

Emmanuel Yeboah demonstrated his flair and technique in a thrilling U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Ghana and Congo, earning him the well-deserved Man of the Match Award.

Despite a lackluster first half, the game took an exhilarating turn in the second half, leading Ghana to a stunning victory.

Ghana made strategic substitutions at halftime, with Yeboah and Hafiz Ibrahim replacing Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Silvester Simba.

The decision proved pivotal as Yeboah made an immediate impact upon stepping onto the pitch.

Just five minutes into the second half, Yeboah provided a brilliant assist to Ernest Nuamah, who expertly finished to give Ghana the lead in the 50th minute.

The goal injected renewed energy into the Ghanaian team and put them firmly in control of the match.

In the 75th minute, Yeboah demonstrated his composure and clinical finishing skills by netting Ghana's second goal.

Eight minutes later Ghana were awarded a penalty which Edmund Arko Mensah initially missed. Interestingly, another chance occurred when the goalkeeper was penalised for stepping off his line too soon. However, Mensah missed again with the keeper committing the same error. Stepping up confidently, Yeboah converted the third attempt brilliantly, completing his brace and ensuring Ghana's remarkable triumph.

Despite a late response from the Congolese who scored two quick goals in stoppage time, Ghana held on to claim the maximum points.

Emmanuel Yeboah was the standout player due to his amazing effort and important contributions throughout the game. His ability to score goals and convert penalties under pressure demonstrated his enormous talent and drive.