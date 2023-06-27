U-23 AFCON: Danlad Ibrahim wants Black Meteors to avoid 'group calculations' by beating Morocco

Black Meteors goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim has charged his teammates to go all out for victory against Morocco at the Africa U23 Cup of Nations.

Ghana and Morocco lock horns on Tuesday after winning their opening games against Congo and Guinea respectively, and victory will seal a semi-final spot for the winner of the match.

Ibrahim wants the Black Meteors to avoid group permutations by beating the host at the Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium.

"Our focus is solely on continuing our tournament journey smoothly, making the match against Morocco all the more significant. We will not entertain any thoughts of calculations; instead, we strive for a decisive victory," he said in a pre-match presser.

The Black Meteors are chasing one of the tickets to the Olympic Games next summer, having missing the last three editions of the multi-sports event.

Ghana last played at the Olympic Games in 2004, exiting the tournament at the group stage.