U-23 AFCON: Emmanuel Yeboah backs Black Meteors to win tournament

CFR Cluj forward Emmanuel Yeboah is confident that the Black Meteors will emerge as champions in the ongoing 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Yeboah played a crucial role in Ghana's 3-2 victory over Congo on Sunday, contributing two goals and assisting in the team's first goal.

With his impressive performance, he is expected to lead the lines for the Black Meteors in their upcoming match against host nation Morocco on Tuesday, June 27.

In an interview, Yeboah shared, "We have the coach, the staff, and the players to go all the way; it's up to us to stay focused." The forward emphasized the importance of maintaining concentration and determination throughout the competition.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the challenging opponents they face, Yeboah stated, "When I saw the opponents we were going to face, I was delighted because they are powerhouses of African football. It is through such strong opposition that we progress. We couldn't afford to falter today against Congo, and we will gain momentum as the tournament progresses."