U-23 AFCON: Emmanuel Yeboah excited with teammates support after shining in Black Meteors win over Congo

Black Meteors forward Emmanuel Yeboah has expressed his delight in the contribution of his teammates during their win against Congo in their U-23 Africa Cup of Nations opener on Sunday.

The CFR Cluj forward came on as a substitute replacing captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh at halftime and made an immediate impact with a brace in the thrilling encounter as Ghana defeated Congo 3-2 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Yeboah also had set up Ernest Nuamah to open the deadlock just five minutes into the second half and was eventually named Man of the Match.

Speaking after the game, he highlighted the impact of his teammates as well as the technical team on the team's victory.

“When I saw the opponents we were going to face; I was delighted because they are powerhouses of African football. It is through such strong opposition that we progress. We couldn’t afford to falter today against Congo, and we will gain momentum as the tournament progresses,” Emmanuel Yeboah said after the match.

“I’m a pretty relaxed person. When the coach told me to enter the game, I immediately knew what my mission was: to shine for the team.”

“The credit doesn’t belong to me alone. I feel blessed to be part of a group where I can genuinely call each of these players my brothers.”

“We have the coach, the staff, and the players to go all the way; it’s up to us to stay focused,” he ended.

Ghana now lead Group A, along with Morocco, who also got three points after defeating Guinea in their first match.

Ibrahim Tanko's men will face them in their next game on Tuesday, with the goal of finishing in the top three in the competition and qualifying for the Olympic Games in Paris.

The Black Meteors last competed in the Olympic Games in Athens, Greece, in 2004.