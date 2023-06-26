U-23 AFCON: Gabonese Referee to officiate Ghana's clash with Morocco

Gabonese referee Tanguy Patrice Mebiame has been appointed to officiate Ghana's second group game at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Morocco.

The match will be held at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday.

Mebiame will be supported by assistant referees Joel Wonka Wonka Doe from Liberia and Dimbiniaina Andriatianrivelo from Madagascar. Adalbert Diouf from Senegal will serve as the fourth official, while Issaka Adamou from Niger will act as the Match Commissioner.

Ghana got off to a strong start in the tournament with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Congo in their opening match. Ernest Nuamah opened the scoring for Ghana in the second half, and Emmanuel Yeboah, who came off the bench, scored twice to secure a three-goal lead for the Black Meteors.

The win has placed Ghana at the top of their group, tied with their upcoming opponents Morocco. A victory in Tuesday's match would virtually guarantee the Black Meteors a spot in the semi-finals.

The team will be looking to maintain their winning form and secure another crucial victory as they aim for success in Morocco.