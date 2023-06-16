U-23 AFCON: Ghana coach Ibrahim Tanko prioritises performance in final squad selection

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko has emphasised that performance will play a crucial role in determining the final squad for the U23 AFCON tournament in Morocco.

The highly anticipated tournament, set to commence on June 24, 2023, will witness eight countries battling it out for the trophy and also qualification to the Olympic Games.

Ghana have been placed in a tricky group, involving host nation Morocco, Congo, and Guinea. On Thursday, the Black Meteors played a pre-tournament friendly against Egypt which finished 1-1. They are expected to play two more friendlies before leaving their camping base in Cairo for the tournament.

Speaking after Egypt match, Tanko talked about his final selection after calling up a provisional squad early this month. He expressed his intention to provide an opportunity for all players to showcase their abilities and earn their place in the team.

"We want to give everyone the chance, these are friendly matches that you can assess each of them. Definitely, in the next game, we are going to see another faces so we can have a fair idea of players to select for the tournament," Tanko said.

The team's primary objective is to secure a top-three finish and secure qualification for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

Ghana's last appearance in the Olympic Games dates back to 2004, and they are eager to make a resounding impact on the global stage once again.