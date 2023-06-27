U-23 AFCON: Ghana coach Ibrahim Tanko urges players to avoid mistakes against Morocco

Black Meteors coach, Ibrahim Tanko says he expects his team will make fewer mistakes against Morocco despite the toughness of the game.

Ghana will face the hosts in the second group game of the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Tuesday night.

In their previous games, Morocco came from behind to defeat Guinea 2-1 in the first game, while Ghana won a nail-biting 3-2 triumph over Congo on Sunday.

Tanko claims that his team is determined to match Morocco and understands the significance of the game.

He urged his team to play hard the entire game to achieve the desired result.

“We both won our first matches and so I expect a good match tomorrow. But we want to win,” Tanko said at the pre-match press conference.

“After a game like that [against Congo], it’s normal to voice out your feelings to the boys but it’s behind us now and we are ready for the game tomorrow.”

“The Moroccans have their strategy for the game and we equally have ours. We will train today and we know it will be a good game.”

“What is key is to make very less mistakes. We had a good game until after the 90 mins. I will encourage my players to avoid mistakes,” he added.

If Ghana defeats Morocco on Tuesday evening at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat, they will advance to the next round.

The game is scheduled to begin at 20:00GMT.