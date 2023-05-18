U-23 AFCON: Ghana FA to ensure adequate preparations for Black Satellites

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo, has emphasized the organization's commitment to leaving no stone unturned in providing comprehensive preparations for Ghana's U-23 team ahead of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Commonly known as the Black Meteors, the national team has successfully qualified for the upcoming 2023 CAF U-23 Cup of Nations tournament.

The team's primary objective at the tournament is to secure qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games, set to be hosted in France next year.

In an interview with Happy FM, Prosper Harrison Addo assured that the Ghana FA will make all necessary arrangements to support the Black Meteors in their quest to qualify for next year's Olympic Games. He highlighted the team's potential and its significance as a transitional platform for players who may progress to higher levels of the sport.

“The FA is preparing adequately so that the Black Meteors can qualify for the Olympic games. This is a team that holds a lot of promise and can serve as a perfect transition for these players should they qualify.

“We have a very youthful team in the Black Stars and we will try to speak to the clubs so they can release these eligible players so they can help Ghana’s Black Meteors secure the ultimate,” the GFA General Secretary said.

The 2023 U-23 AFCON is scheduled to commence on June 24 in Morocco. With the Ghana FA's determination to provide the necessary support and preparations, the Black Meteors aim to perform strongly in the tournament and secure their ticket to the Olympic Games in France next year.