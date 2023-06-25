GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
U-23 AFCON: Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan hails Emmanuel Yeboah after MOTM performance against Congo

Published on: 25 June 2023
Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has lauded the efforts of Black Meteors forward Emmanuel Yeboah after a remarkable performance in the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morrocco.

Ahead of the tournament, Gyan had already commended the 20-year-old for scoring a hattrick for Ghana in their final preparatory match against Zamalek and tipping him to explode on the big stage.

True to his words, Yeboah stole the headlines on Sunday as he climbed off the bench to secure a vital win for Ghana by providing an assist for Ghana's opener and scoring two more to earn a 3-2 victory over Congo.

Reacting to his performance, Asamoah Gyan wrote on Twitter, "I told you so 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🔥🔥🔥99 ideas 🔥🔥🔥."

The win puts Ghana on top of Group A together with Morocco who also have three points after beating Guinea in their opening match.

Ghana will engage them in their next game on Tuesday as they aim to finish in the top three of the competition to enable them to participate in the Olympic Games to be held in Paris.

The Black Meteors last competed in the Olympic Games in 2004 when it was held in Athens, Greece

 

