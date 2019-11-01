U-23 AFCON: Ghana's group opponents Cameroon announce final squad for tournament

Ghana's group opponents at the U23 Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon have released their final 21-man squad for the tournament in Egypt.

Legend and now coach of the Cameroon team Rigobert Song announced his squad on Thursday.

The list has the inclusion of Olympique Lyon defender Raphael Anaba, FC Grenada midfielder Eteki Yan, Pierre Fonkeu and Stephane Zobo who play for RC Lens and FC Toulouse in France respectively.

Cameroon take on the Black Meteors on 8th November, 2019 at the Cairo international stadium in the opener.

They will play hosts Egypt and Mali in their subsequent group fixtures.

Below is the list of the 21-man squad:

GOALKEEPERS:

Omossola Simon (Cotonsport Garoua, Cameroon)

Abogo Sylvain (Tonnerre Yaoundé, Cameroon)

Dande Junior (APEJES, Cameroon)

DEFENDERS:

Oumar Gonzalez (FC Chambly, France)

Tchamba Bangou Duplex (Stromsgodset, Norway)

Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union, USA)

Youmeni Jules (FC Roskilde, Denmark)

Raphael Anaba (Olympique Lyon, France)

Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders, USA)

Guy Marcelin Kilama (Chamois Niortais, France)

MIDFIELDERS:

Oum Gouet Samuel (SC Altach, Austria)

Eteki Yan (FC Grenada, Spain)

Hongla Martin (Royal Antwerp, Belgium)

Soni Kevin (Girona FC, Spain)

Victor Mpindi Ekani (SonderjyskE, Denmark)

ATTACKERS:

Ayuk Mbuh Eric (Osmanlispor, Turkey)

Pierre Fonkeu (RC Lens, France)

Evina Franck Junior (KFC Uerdingen 05, Germany)

Zobo Stephane (FC Toulouse, France)

Herve David Ngan (AOK PAE Kerkyra, Greece)

Cheukoua Michael (SV Horn, Austria)

By: Nuhu Adams