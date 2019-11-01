U-23 AFCON: Ghana's opponents Mali name final squad

Ghana's Group A opponents Mali head coach Fagnery Diarra has released his final 21-man list for the U23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Diarra will be missing the services of Sambou Sissoko who has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury he picked whilst playing for Djoliba AC in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Red Bull Salzburg duo Sekou Koita and Mohammed Camara are also out after their club refused to release them for the tournament.

Paris Saint Germain's 18-year-old defender Moussa Sissako made the cut.

Mali will play Ghana in the final group game at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo on 14th November 2019.

The three top teams at the end of the tournament qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Below is the full squad.

GOALKEEPERS:

Youssouf Koita (Girona FC, Spain)

Samuel Diarra (CD Leonesa, Spain)

Drissa Kouyaté (Hafia Club, Guinea)

DEFENDERS:

Felix Kamaté (AS Réal Bamako, Mali)

Clement Boubacar Kanouté (FK Liepaja, Latvia)

Bourama Doumbia (Stade Malien, Mali)

Souleymane Gassama (US Sanse, Spain)

Ibrahim Kane (FK Vosrkla, Ukraine)

Siaka Bagayoko (Club Sfaxien, Tunisia)

Moussa Sissako (Paris St. Germain, France)

MIDFIELDERS:

Aliou Dieng (Al Ahly SC, Egypt)

Moussa Bagayoko (Adanaspor, Turkey)

Seydou N’Daw Beuleube (Boluledeyespor, Turkey)

Boubacar Traoré (FC Metz, France)

Youssouf Traoré (Olympique Khouribga, Morocco)

FORWARDS:

Ibrahima Koné (FK Haugesund, Norway)

Maharafa Tandia (FK Mladost, Serbia)

Aly Mallé (Balikesirspor, Turkey)

Amadou Diarra (CD Leonesa, Spain)

Diadé Dianka Samadiaré (Yeleen Olympique, Mali)

El Bilal Touré (Afrique Football Elite, Mali)