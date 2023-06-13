U-23 AFCON: Godwin Attram defends Black Meteors team selection ahead of tournament

Black Meteors' assistant coach, Godwin Attram has stated that the 29-man squad squad named by Ibrahim Tanko for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Morocco is the best the team could have indicating that they were all earned the invitation on merit.

The team have flown to continue camping in Egypt ahead of the tournament with the exception of a few players who are with the Black Stars but expected to join the team after their clash with Madagascar in the 2023 AFCON qualifier.

Attram has vehemently defended the choice, rejecting any doubts about it being appropriate and claiming that every player on the team has been worthy of their spot.

"Selecting players and making decisions in football is a challenging task, and it often involves a lot of pressure.

"However, I want to emphasize to everyone in the country that the team chosen by Head Coach Ibrahim Tanko and his technical staff has been selected purely based on merit. I believe that the selection process was fair and unbiased," he told Peace FM

"During the four months of our training camp, we have witnessed numerous players joining us. As we observed their performances, we recognized the potential impact certain players could have on the country's success.

"It is important to note that our decisions were not driven solely by personal preferences; rather, we prioritized the benefit to the country. The selection process conducted by our technical team, led by our head coach, was guided by these principles."

Ghana will attempt to return to the Olympic Games through the championship since spots are available for the top three performing teams.

The tournament begin on June 24 and end on July 7, 2023.

The Black Meteors will face their Egyptian counterparts in a preparatory match on Thursday, June 15, followed by another friendly against an unnamed team before heading to Morocco where they will face the hosts as well as Congo and Guinea in Group A.