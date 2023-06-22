U-23 AFCON: Ibrahim Tanko calls for support as Black Meteors gear up for first game

Black Meteors head coach Ibrahim Tanko has appealed to Ghanaians to support his side as they prepare for their opening game against Congo on Sunday in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) competition.

The team wrapped up preparations on Tuesday with a convincing 4-1 win over Egyptian heavyweight Zamalek before touching down in Morocco the following day.

They have a major target of going a step further than the previous edition when they fell short of an Olympic spot with a defeat to South Africa in the third-place playoff.

However, Tanko believes he has a better side this time and will only need positive energy from Ghanaians as they embark on a mission to return to the Olympic Games after 20 years.

“The target is to qualify to the Olympic games but there’s also a trophy at stake so we are going for the ultimate and in doing so we want to qualify for the Olympic games. We are here to do our job and the best for the nation but we also need the support of Ghanaians,” Coach Ibrahim Tanko said.

Ghana will also face the host nation Morocco in their second match before playing against Guinea in their final group game.