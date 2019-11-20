U-23 AFCON: Ibrahim Tanko confident of securing Olympic qualification against South Africa

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko is confident his side can book the final ticket and qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic football tournament.

Ghana lost on penalties to neighbours Cote d’Ivoire in the semi-finals on Tuesday at the Cairo International Stadium after the game had ended 2-2 after regulation time.

The Black Meteors had to come twice from behind to send the game to extra time following goals from Yaw Yeboah and Evan Mensah.

“I want to congratulate Cote d’Ivoire who qualified to the final and got their qualification to the Olympics, he told reporters at the press conference.

“Tonight we missed on penalties, but both teams have given a beautiful image of African football and we still have a chance of Olympic qualification with the ranking match,” he added.

Ghana battle it out with South Africa for the final Olympic slot in the third place game to played on Friday at the Cairo International Stadium.

Egypt and Cote d’Ivoire have already secured their spot in the tournament after their respective wins over South Africa and Ghana in the semi-finals