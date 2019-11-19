U-23 AFCON: Ibrahim Tanko names starting line up to face Cote D'Ivoire 

Ghana coach Ibrahim Tanko has named an unchanged line-up for Tuesday's'important' CAF U23 Cup of Nations semi-final match against Ivory Coast.

The ex-Dortmund striker has kept faith in the troops which beat Mali 2-0 in their final Group A match to advance to the medal zone.

This means two-goal hero Kwabena Owusu has been benched for thedestiny-changing contest for the contest.

Victory over the Ivorians will secure an automatic qualification ticket tothe 2020 Tokyo Olympics and a place in the final of the competition.

Ghana have not qualified for the summer Olympics football tournament since2004 when they played in Athens.

Ghana: Kwame Baah - Kingsley Fobi, Edward Sarpong,Zackaria Fuseini, HabibMohammed-, Emmanuel Lomotey, Yaw Yeboah, Michael Agbekpornu,Evans Mensah-RobinPolley, Samuel Obeng