U-23 AFCON: Ibrahim Tanko satisfied despite Sulemana and Konigsdorffer's withdrawal from Black Meteors squad

Black Meteors head coach Ibrahim Tanko has expressed his satisfaction with the availability of Enerst Nuamah after the withdrawal of Black Stars duo Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer ahead of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The two players were included in the coach's provisional 29-man squad but have decided against joining the team.

Enerst Nuamah on the other who made his Black Stars debut on Sunday against Madagascar will join the team as they aim to finish in the top three of the tournament in order to make it to the next Olympic Games.

Reacting to the decisions of the two, Tanko emphasised that he is okay with Enerst Nuamah who has been part of the team playing a key role in qualifying Ghana for the tournament.

According to him, the quality of players available to him is enough to make an impact at the tournament.

"For now I understand Ernest Nuamah is going to join us. The rest will not be able to join so we only have to concentrate on those who are here.

"We already know Ernest and we’ve played with him during the qualifiers so know he is coming to add some quality to the team.

"The others were not with us during the qualifiers but we felt they had qualities that could help the team since they are not here we will concentrate on those we played the qualifiers with. We are 100 percent sure that the quality is enough. Let’s hope that we will have all players fit for the tournament.

With 26 players now available to Tanko, the team will be trimmed down to 23 before they face Congo in their first match of the competition on Sunday. They will continue with a clash against host nation, Morocco before wrapping up their group stage with a matchup against Guinea.

The team will be hoping to make it to the Olympic Games having missed out since 2004.