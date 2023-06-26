U-23 AFCON: Karim Zito expects Ibrahim Tanko to work on attitude of players ahead of Morocco clash

Dreams FC tactician, Abdul Karim Zito believes the preoccupation of Black Meteors coach, Ibrahim Tanko will be to work on the attitude of the team as they prepare to play Morocco on Tuesday.

The Black Meteors started their U-23 AFCON campaign with a 3-2 win over Congo on Sunday. Tanko’s lads were 3-0 up after recess but unfortunately conceded two quick goals in stoppage time, which made the coach upset.

Zito, who doubles as the Ghana U-17 head coach has stated that he can understand why the coach was angry and also agrees with him on the negative attitude exhibited by some of the players on the pitch. However, he believes the coach must rectify this before they lock horns with tournament hosts Morocco.

“Well, I think and I hope he has had the advantage to watch the host. The way they played and their attitude will determine how he defends and attacks. So, it is about attitude. So, the psychological point of coaching must come in to psyche them up against the host nation,” Zito told Kessben Sports.

“This time around I think he is going to work on the attitude because he saw the attitude of the players in the first game wasn’t good. So, he is going to work on it so that at the end of the day we are going to get a good performance against Morocco,” he added.