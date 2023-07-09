U-23 AFCON: Morocco beat Egypt to win first title.

Morocco have been crowned champions of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time, following a tough match against Egypt.

The dramatic encounter took place at Rabat's Moulay Abdellah Stadium and required extra time to pick a winner, with Morocco eventually winning 2-1.

Egypt seized the lead in the ninth minute when Mahmoud Saber demonstrated his talent with a wonderful strike into the top corner, giving his team an early advantage. Saber's pleasure, however, was short-lived, as he was sent off eight minutes later for a reckless challenge on Abdessamad Ezzalzouli.

Despite being a man down, Egypt showed tenacity and held on to their lead. But their defense let them down in the 37th minute, allowing Yanis Begraoui to level for the hosts.

The match went into extra time with the scores tied at full-time. Morocco took advantage of their extra man to control the period, moving ahead and leaving Egypt down for the first time in the game. Substitute Oussamna Targhalline seized on an Ezzalzouli free kick, sending a powerful drive that escaped the Egyptian goalkeeper, giving Morocco a 2-1 lead.

Despite Egypt's best efforts to score a late equalizer, Morocco held finished as champions of the competition for the first time in their history.

Morocco and Egypt have both qualified for next year's Olympic Games in Paris, as has Mali, who won the third-place playoff after overcoming Guinea. Guinea still has a chance to claim the fourth African berth in the Olympics, but they must first win a playoff against an Asian opponent who are yet to be revealed.