U-23 AFCON: Morocco Stage comeback to secure 2-1 victory over Guinea in opening game

Morocco showcased their determination and fighting spirit as they rallied from a goal down to secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Guinea in the opening Group A match of the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Skipper Abdessamad Ezzalzouli was the hero for the home side, converting two second-half penalties to give his team a perfect start at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat.

Debutants Guinea started the game strongly, displaying dominance and control. They had an early chance when Seydoumba Cisse's powerful shot was saved by Moroccan goalkeeper Alaa Bellaarouch. However, it was Guinea who took the lead just before halftime through Algassime Bah's free-kick.

Morocco came out in the second half with renewed determination and quickly equalized through Ezzalzouli's penalty in the 67th minute.

They continued to press forward, creating several scoring opportunities. In the dying moments of the match, Ezzalzouli converted another penalty, giving Morocco a 2-1 lead.

There was a dramatic twist as Guinea momentarily thought they had salvaged a draw with a late goal, but it was disallowed after VAR consultation.

The tournament continues on Sunday as Ghana take on Congo Brazzaville in a Group A clash while defending champions Egypt lock horns with Niger.

Additionally, in Group B matches held in Tangier, Mali squares off against Gabon in what promises to be an exhilarating encounter.