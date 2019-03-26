U-23 AFCON Qualifier: Gabon, Ghana face off in second leg tie on Tuesday

The Black Meteors of Ghana will take on the Panthers of Gabon in the second leg of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier later today in Libreville.

Ghana is heading into the game with a four-goal lead after thrashing Gabon at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday in the first leg.

Goals from Kwabena Owusu, Bernard Tekpertey and a brace from Osman Bukari ensured Ghana entered into this tie with an advantage.

Gabon who are on the brink of elimination will have to come up with five unanswered goals in order to go past this round.

Skipper for the Black Meteors, Yaw Yeboah told Finder Sports that the target of this team is to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Olympic Games has eluded the Black Meteors for more than a decade since their last appearance in Athens 2004.

“We are happy and we did a fantastic job in the first leg. We played as a team. I am proud to lead the team but we are going together as a nation to get to the Olympics qualification which is our target”.

“There is no pressure on us to qualify for the Olympics, we just have to do our job as well as listen to the coach’s instructions”.

Speaking ahead of the second leg game, Yaw Yeboah charged his players to be focused and work hard in order to secure another win in this encounter.

“We have to be focused on the game and work really hard on getting a win over there”.

Finder Sports sources indicates that the players have been promised $1,500 as winning bonus by the Sports Ministry.

Ghana will be the winner of the game between Algeria and Equatorial Guinea in the last round of the qualifiers.

The U-23 AFCON has been slated for November this year and will be staged in Egypt.