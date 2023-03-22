U-23 AFCON Qualifiers: Felix Afena-Gyan gets Black Meteors call up

Cremonense forward Felix Afena-Gyan has been invited by Black Meteors head coach Ibrahim Tanko for the upcoming U-23 AFCON qualifiers against Algeria.

The Black Meteors go into a two-legged encounter against the North African side for a place in the U-23 AFCON tournament to be staged in Morocco this year.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko invited eight foreign -based players to strengthen his squad ahead of the doubleheader when the squad was announced.

The former AS Roma youngster was not included in the squad announced by the Ghana FA some days ago.

Afena Gyan has been given a late invite to join the team as they prepare for the first leg in Algiers on Friday March 24.

The U-23 Africa Cup of Nations serves as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games which will take place in Morocco in June of this year.

The top three teams from the tournament will qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics men’s football tournament in Paris.