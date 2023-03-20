U-23 AFCON qualifiers: Black Meteors coach adds talented attackers Fatawu Issahaku and Ernest Nuamah to squad for Algeria clash

Black Meteors have received a boost ahead of their crucial U-23 AFCON qualifier against Algeria as coach Ibrahim Tanko has called up two talented attackers, Ernest Nuamah and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, to join the squad.

Despite not being a regular for Sporting Lisbon, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has shown his importance to the team. Meanwhile, Ernest Nuamah has been in fine form for FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga with eight goals and four assists and was expected to make the Black Stars squad for the next round of the AFCON qualifiers.

Tanko's decision to include the duo in the Black Meteors squad for the upcoming match is sure to give the team a much-needed boost. The match against Algeria will be crucial, and the Black Meteors will need all the firepower they can get to secure a spot in the U23 AFCON.

Ghanaians are eagerly anticipating the clash, and with the inclusion of Nuamah and Issahaku, the team's chances of success have been given a significant boost.

The first leg of the final qualification round is scheduled for March 24th in Annaba, with the return leg taking place in Kumasi four days later.

The U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, which serves as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games, will be held in Morocco in June of this year.

The tournament determines which African countries qualify for the Olympic football tournament, with the top three teams qualifying for the 2024 Summer Olympics men's football tournament in Paris.