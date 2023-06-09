U-23 AFCON: Randy Abbey optimistic of Ghana's return to Olympic Games after 20 years

Ghana Football Association's Executive Council Member, Dr. Randy Abbey, has expressed optimism about the country's chances of bouncing back to the Olympics Games after missing out on the previous four editions.

Ghana were a step away from ending the drought four years ago but failed after losing on penalties in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) third-place playoff to South Africa.

The team have earned another opportunity to compete in this year's edition of the AFCON to be held in Morocco with the aim of capitalising on it to return to the global quadrennial event scheduled for next year in Paris.

Randy Abbey who is aware of the series of failures in the past believes, the team will leverage this opportunity to make amends.

“They were very unlucky in 2019, I mean where we missed the penalty against South Africa, which was quite unfortunate," he told Citi Sports.

“I see the technical team very focused, Ibrahim Tanko is someone I know pretty well, he takes his work seriously, together with Godwin Attram and Michael Osei.

“Despite the fact that it is a tough group, I am confident Ghana will qualify for the Olympics in Paris.”

Ibrahim Tanko has named a provisional 29-man squad that will depart Ghana on Monday to continue preparations in Egypt before the tournament kicks off on June 2024.

Ghana will rub shoulders with Morocco, the tournament's hosts, Congo and Guinea in Group A.