U-23 AFCON: Sheffield United goalkeeper Jordan Amissah joins Ghana squad

Sheffield United goalkeeper Jordan Yamoah Amissah has joined the Black Meteors as one of the foreign based-players invited by coach Ibrahim Tanko.

The team has been preparing ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which will be held in Morocco later this month with 22-local-based players.

However, players who ply their trade overseas have begun touching down in camp to join the team to expedite their preparations.

Amissah who was once a Borussia Dortmund youngster will see his team Sheffield United bounce back to the Premier League after sealing a return.

He spent the past season on loan at Burton Albion playing a key role in the club's overall performance in the English League One and has caught the attention of the technical team of the Black Meteors.

He joins Emmanuel Essiam who was spotted in training on Wednesday with the team.

Ghana's goal in the competition is to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France with Morocco the hosts, Congo, and Guinea being their group-stage opponents.

Ghana last competed in the Olympic Games in 2004 and they are aiming to return after a 20-year hiatus.

The Black Meteors came close to qualifying in the last Olympic Games but missed out after suffering a defeat to South Africa on penalties in the third-place match of the 2019 AFCON

The competition is set to begin on June 24 and conclude on July 8.

The team is scheduled to travel to Egypt to continue camping before departing for the competition in Morocco.