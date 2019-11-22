U-23 AFCON: Tanko makes one change in Ghana's starting line up against South Africa 

Ghana's U-23 coach Ibrahim Tanko made just one change in his starting lineup against South Africa in the third place game of the U-23 AFCON.

Kwabena Owusu returns to the Black Meteors starting lineup as he replaces Robin Polley.

The Cordoba striker was benched in the two previous games against Mali and Cote d'Ivoire.

Owusu has been a key figure for the Black Meteors side in the competition and Coach Tanko will rely on his experience and quality in this afternoon's game.

The Black Meteors are in search of a win in today's game to guarantee them a place in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic football tournament.

Below is the starting lineup for Ghana

Kwame Baah

Kingsley Fobi

Edward Sarpong

Fusieni Zakaria

Habib Mohammed

Emmanuel Lomotey

Michael Agbekpornu

Yaw Yeboah

Evans Mensah

Kwabena Owusu

Samuel Obeng