U-23 AFCON: We are going to prepare well for Morocco - Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko

Ghana's U-23 head coach Ibrahim Tanko has expressed optimism ahead of their second game in the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Morocco on Tuesday.

Morocco, the hosts of the tournament came from behind to beat Guinea 2-1 on Saturday in the opening game setting the stage for an exciting run of matches. Ghana followed suit with a 3-2 victory over Congo on Sunday in a pulsating encounter allowing them to gain three points each.

Both sides will now square off tomorrow knowing that a win might secure them a spot in the semifinals as they both attempt to qualify for the next Olympic Games by placing in the top three.

Tanko, on the other hand, who was dissatisfied with his team's defense despite winning their first game, has promised to learn from the mistakes and improve on their performance against Morocco.

“We are going to watch the game again and see where we fell shot and prepare for the next game”, Coach Tanko stated at the post-match press conference.

“Both teams won our opening games so we are going to prepare well for the game and ensure that we get good results”, he added.

Ghana will then play their last group game against Guinea on Friday night.