U-23 AFCON: We are prepared for the challenge - Congo head coach ahead of Ghana clash

Head coach of the Congo U-23 team, Cyril Ndonga has expressed confidence in his team's preparation ahead of their clash against Ghana in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

The two teams are set to trade tackles at Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat on Sunday as both sides target victory to match hosts Morocco who earned a win on Sunday against Guinea in the opening game.

The Congolese team is determined to make amends after being eliminated in the group stage of the African Nations Championship and losing in the quarter-finals of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations on penalties.

"We arrived in Moroccan territory with noble ambitions. We have been drawn into a tough group, and we must fight match after match with the same determination.

“After the U-20 AFCON, we decided to work more on the mental aspect. The players are well-prepared for this new challenge," stated Ndonga.

Meanwhile Ghana on the other hand are aiming to make amends as well to their previous U-23 AFCON campaign having failed to make it to the top three and eventually missing out on the Olympic Games in 2020.

They have targetted a third place finish which if achieved will end their near 20-year decade at the Olympic Games.