U-23 AFCON: We are ready for Morocco - Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko

Coach Ibrahim Tanko has stated that his team is determined to defeat Morocco and proceed to the next round of the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat will host Ghana and Morocco on Tuesday, June 27 in their second group game of the tournament at 8 pm.

Both teams won their first two games in the competition, and a win for either might advance them to the quarter-finals.

Coach Tanko whose team finished poorly despite their win against Congo on Sunday is confident his team will be ready for the encounter.

“Both teams won our first matches and so I expect a good match tomorrow. But we want to win”, Coach Tanko said at the pre-match press conference.

Coach Ibrahim also indicated that the team has put the Congo game behind them and is totally focused on Tuesday's crucial encounter against the home team.

“After a game like that, it’s normal to voice out your feelings to the boys but it’s behind us now and we are ready for the game tomorrow”.

“The Moroccans have their strategy for the game and we equally have ours. We will train today and we know it will be a good game”.

“What is key is to make very less mistakes. We had a good game until after the 90 mins. I will encourage my players to avoid mistakes”, he added.