U-23 AFCON: We know what is at stake - Ibrahim Danlad ahead of Morocco clash

Goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad of the Black Meteors is upbeat ahead of Ghana's next game against Morocco in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Tuesday.

Both teams have three points after Morocco defeated Guinea in the first round and Ghana defeated Congo on Sunday.

Ghana grabbed a 3-0 lead but almost gave it all away as the Congolese scored two late goals to end the game 3-2 following a thrilling match.

Ibrahim Danlad, on the other hand, is optimistic that his side will learn from their mistakes and go all out in the upcoming game.

According to him, they are aware that a win over Morocco will qualify them for the next round, so they will remain focused on achieving their goal.

“We know what is at stake tomorrow. If we win, we qualify to the next stage of the competition,” he said.

“We will just learn from our mistakes from the previous game. We will go all out and concentrate for 90 minutes and we know we will win.”

Ghana will also play against Guinea on Friday in their final group game against Guinea in order to secure one of the three open spots to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris next year.