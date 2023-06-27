U-23 AFCON: "We've identified Ghana's vulnerabilities"- Morocco coach Issame Charai

Morocco U23 coach, Issame Charai has revealed that his team will take advantage of the Black Meteors' vulnerabilities in their second group game at the Africa U23 Cup of Nations.

The hosts watched Ghana during their 3-2 win against Congo on Sunday and despite the Black Meteors sharpness in attack, Charai believes there are weaknesses in the team.

The two sides will square off on Tuesday night at the Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium with the winner set to advance to the semi-final.

"We analyzed Ghana's match against Congo. They possess a formidable offensive threat and display remarkable speed. However, we also identified areas of vulnerability within their team," he said in the pre-match interview.

"We must remain focused, start the game strongly, and bear in mind that we are playing on home soil. Disappointing our nation is not an option," he added.

Charai has also called on Moroccans to come out in their numbers to support the team to victory.

"All Moroccans have a significant part to play. The fans must rally behind the players from the outset. In our first match against Guinea, the fans' unwavering support propelled us forward, making a notable impact," he said.