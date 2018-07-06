U.S Sassuolo coach Roberto De Zerbi eulogizes 'quality' Prince Boateng signing

Newly appointed US Sassuolo manager Roberto De Zerbi has hailed the signing of Kevin-Prince Boateng - claiming that the Ghanaian is a quality player.

Boateng, 31, joined the Neroverde on a two-year deal from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

He was unveiled on Friday afternoon at the Mapei headquarters in Sassuolo with CEO of the Giovanni Carnevali taking part in the conference table.

Speaking to reporters at his official unveiling today, Coach Roberto praised the qualities of the former AC Milan ace.

"He is a quality player, the quality players must be put on the pitch. I know him well, he is intelligent, mature and strong, he can play different roles "

It is a return to Italy for Boateng, who played for Genoa and Milan.