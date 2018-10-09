Breaking News: Ghana U17 female keeper Massey snubs country, pledges allegiance to Canada

Under-17 female goalkeeper Kayza Massey has snubbed Ghana and pledged her allegiance to Canada, two years after playing for the West African nation at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Jordan, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 17-year-old has opted to represent the North American country at the senior level.

GHANAsoccernet.com can report that the youngster has informed the Ghana FA over her latest decision.

Ghana's Under-17 female coach Augustine Evans Adotey has told GHANAsoccernet.com about the latest development.

"Kayza Massey wants to represent Canada at the senior level. She has told us she is no longer interested in playing for Ghana," Adotey told Ghanasoccernet.com

"So I am preparing for the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay without her."

Massey is born to a Ghanaian mother and a Canadian father.

The 17-year-old old won the 2017 Disney Showcase ESPN World Wide Sports Tournament with Canadian side Ottawa South United.