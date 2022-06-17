U17 WAFU Championship: Black Starlets coach  eyes qualification against Togo 

Black Starlets head coach Paa Kwasi Fabin is targeting a win against Togo in the second group game of the WAFU U17 Championship.

Ghana's U-17 national team were humiliated by Nigeria in the opening game losing 4-2 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The Black Starlets must beat Togo to progress to the next round or face elimination from the group stage as host.

"We have taken time to analyze our last match and identified the errors and situations that went against us," the coach said after Thursday’s final training session.

"Our training sessions have been to correct all the loopholes and to strategize for our next opponents. We had a very intensive tactical session today and we well prepared go all out for a win tomorrow."

Ghana's opponent Nigeria beat Togo on Tuesday to cement their qualification to the next stage of the tournament