U17 Women’s World Cup: Nigeria clinch bronze after beating Germany on penalties

Nigeria clinched bronze in India at the 2022 U17 Women's World Cup after beating Germany on penalties Sunday.

After a thrilling 3-3 draw in regulation time on Sunday, the young Nigerian ladies defeated Germany 3-2 on penalties at the DY Patil Stadium.

The Flamingos got off to a fast start, scoring three goals before the hour mark.

Opeyemi Ajakaye scored the first goal in the 20th minute, and Aminat Bello scored the second in the 48th.

Etim Edidiong scored the third goal in the 63rd minute, before Germany equalised with three goals to force extra time and penalties.

APK' in Navi Mumbai: Our Flamingos claimed the third place bronze after a 3-2 win on penalties. Second African side to achieve this feat. Ending well, was all that matters! Nigeria 🇳🇬 3-3 Germany 🇩🇪#SoarFlamingos #KickOffTheDream #NGAGER @thenff pic.twitter.com/GhKjwLoLRS — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) October 30, 2022

Nigeria won the shootout to become the second African team to win a bronze medal in the U-17 Women's World Cup, following Ghana in 2012.