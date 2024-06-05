U20 Women's World Cup: Ghana handed tricky group, drawn against former champions Japan

The Black Princesses of Ghana have been drawn in Group E of the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Colombia later this year.

The West African national will face former champions Japan, New Zealand and Austria in their group.

The Black Princesses qualified for the competition for the seventh time in a row after strolling through the qualifiers with ease, beating the likes of Eswatini and Senegal.

Ghana have been preparing for the tournament since securing their place in the competition. The team won the African Games in March, beating rivals Nigeria in the final.

Coach Yussif Basigi will be hoping to make it beyond the group stage this time after failing to progress to the second round in previous editions.

The tournament will be held in Colombia from the 31st of August to September 22, 2024.

Below is Ghana's group: