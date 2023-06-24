U23 AFCON: Chris Hughton cautions Black Meteors to expect tough competition

Head coach of the senior national team, Chris Hughton has warned the U23 team that none of their matches in the U23 African Cup of Nations will be easy.

Hughton arrived in Rabat on Friday, and will offer technical assistance to the Black Meteors as they begin their U23 AFCON campaign on Sunday, June 25 2023 when they lock horns with Congo. Ghana will face Morocco and Guinea in the subsequent Group A matches.

The Black Meteors are eyeing a return to the Olympic Games in Paris next year, and Hughton on his arrival in Rabat has told the team to expect strong competition from their opponents.

"The games will be decided by quality tactical efficiency by scoring goals and some luck. I am sure you will work as hard as you can to make sure these things go in your favour. "None of these matches will be easy and you need team work. You are here for the experience and you are here to win as many games as you can," he said.