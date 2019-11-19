U23 AFCON: GOC President backs Black Meteors to qualify for 2020 Olympics

Ghana Olympic Committee President Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah believes the Black Meteors are better than Ivory Coast to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games.

The Ghana U23 will take on their counterparts from Ivory Coast in the semi-finals of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday afternoon.

A win for the Black Meteors at the Cairo International Stadium will see them secure a slot in the Olympic Games next year in Tokyo.

"I know the Ivory Coast are good but I believe our players are better and their biggest motivation is to qualify for Tokyo next year." he told Happy FM

Also, Mr. Mensah claims the spirit in camp is very high and the players are well motivated for the game.

"The players are in high spirits when I speak with them and they are all motivated to go to Tokyo next year."

The last time Ghana were present at the Olympic Games was in 2004 in Athens.

The top three teams at the U23 Africa Cup of Nations will represent Africa at the leading international sporting events in Tokyo.