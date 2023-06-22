U23 AFCON: Los Angeles block Kwadwo Poku from joining Ghana camp

Ghana head coach Ibrahim Tanko has confirmed Los Angeles FC attacker Kwadwo Poku has been ruled of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations after his club refused to release him for the tournament.

Poku was named in the provisional 29-man squad unveiled by the Black Meteors trainer last week, but the MLS side has blocked the player's invitation.

"For now, he is not joining because his team didn't agree to release him for this tournament. This tournament does not fall within the FIFA international dates, so we can not force the team to release him," Tanko said as quoted by the Ghana FA website.

"For now, we know he is not coming, and we are focused on the players who are here, and we know they can do the job for us."

In addition to Poku, attackers Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer will also not be part of the Black Meteors for similar reasons.

The duo were also listed among the provisional squad for the upcoming tournament in Morocco.

"For now, I understand Ernest Nuamah is going to join us. The rest will not be able to join, so we only have to concentrate on those who are here." the coach said.

The U23 AFCON tournament is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, June 24, and Ghana will face Congo in the opening game in Rabat on the next day.