U23 AFCON qualifiers: Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko sure of beating Mozambique

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko is confident of defeating Mozambique and qualifying for the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations in 2023.

Black Meteors will travel to Mozambique for the first leg of the U-23 AFCON second-round qualifier scheduled for October 20.

The rematch will be held in Ghana on October 27, 2022.

The winner of Ghana vs. Mozambique will face the winner of Algeria vs. DR Congo for a place at next year's U-23 AFCON in Morocco.

We are playing Mozambique from the 21-23 October away and we hope by then, we have a solid team to present," coach Tanko told ghanafa.org.

"We know it is not going to be easy but definitely we hope that we are going to qualify because we are working hard.

"There is no injury but we are waiting for Danlad Ibrahim and other players to join and so far, everyone is training hard," he added.

On Wednesday, Black Meteors defeated Dreams 2-1 in a friendly and are expected to face another top-flight Accra Lions as part of their preparations for the tie.